Mubadala and Operation Smile UAE join forces for three international volunteering missions

Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), signed an agreement with Operation Smile UAE, to sponsor three international volunteering missions in 2023. The first mission will take place at the end of January going to Egypt, where its employee volunteers will support children and adults as they undergo transformative procedures for cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial anomalies.

The agreement was signed by Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala, and HE Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and member of the board of OSUAE Her Highness Sheikha Aljazia Bint Saif Al Nahyan, Founder, Chair of the Board and Patron of Operation Smile UAE, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the UAE, was in attendance.

The partnership with Operation Smile UAE was established as a result of Mubadala employees’ eagerness to support international causes that support children, as well as the important work the charity executes for communities worldwide.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala said: “As a global and responsible investor, we proactively seek ways to engage and make a positive difference in the communities where we deploy capital. It is an honor for our employees, through our Employee Volunteering Program, to partner with Operation Smile UAE. In our fifth year of volunteering and as we continue to make a tangible positive lasting impact.”

HH Sheikha Aljazia Bint Saif Al Nahyan, Founder, Chair of the Board and Patron of Operation Smile UAE said: “Operation Smile UAE has grown and accomplished so much since 2011 and we are delighted that Mubadala has agreed to partner with us and share our vision of providing surgeries for all children with cleft conditions. By sponsoring three international missions Mubadala will help us reach children throughout the world who would otherwise not have access to safe surgical care and not only improve their lives but the lives of their families and communities. We continue to encourage others to support our cause and share our belief that every child deserves a smile.”

A total of five volunteers from Mubadala ─ will support the mission across several areas including child-life area support, data collection and patient screening and applicants’ registration, they will be joined by six of our Operation Smile credentialed medical volunteers from Mubadala Health – a network of world class healthcare providers. The volunteers include one surgeon, two anesthetists, two nurses and a dentist.

Mubadala’s Employee Volunteering Program is a purpose-driven engagement platform that provides meaningful opportunities for employees to contribute their time, skills and charity to the community. The Program was launched in 2018 with a focus on supporting the Special Olympic World Games and has continued to evolve, enabling the organization to make a difference through volunteering activities in line with its responsible investment approach.

