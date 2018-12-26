New initiatives to stimulate investors in Sharjah

By Wam

Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, has discussed with a delegation from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry means to enhance cooperation and joint coordination to stimulate investors and to strengthen the links between the Authority and its members.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of topics to crystallise cooperation through the implementation of a multi-faceted programme of cooperation and awareness raising and organising joint meetings and seminars.

Chairman of SEWA Rashid Al Leem expressed his appreciation for the active role played by the Chamber in supporting government agencies and the business sector by contributing to enhancing the investment environment and diversifying its attractive components. Al Leem stressed the keenness of the Authority to boost cooperation with the Chamber.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stressed the keenness of the Chamber to develop and support the business sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and enhance the strategic partnership with SEWA.