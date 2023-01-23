SEWA delivers electricity to 3,733 projects in Sharjah in 2022

By WAM

SHARJAH, 23rd January, 2023 (WAM) -- Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed the connection of electric current to 3,733 projects with a load of up to 628 MVA, after completing inspection procedures and fulfilling all security and safety requirements, and extending feeders to the low and medium voltage networks with a length of 505 km, in Sharjah, 2022.

The authority performed maintenance works for 8,643 11kV substations and 880 sub-distribution boards. In addition, it carried out general maintenance works for 382 sites within the framework of the authority's keenness to provide the best services to the residents of the emirate and facilitate them.

Dr. Eng. Hassan Al Zarouni, Director of the Electricity Distribution Department, indicated that the mechanism for connecting electricity to the facilities begins with the electrical contractor submitting a request to connect the electricity service in the Shared Services Department, after completing 80% of the project completion stage. The application will then be transferred to the competent authority to determine the likely feeding point to supply the facility with electricity, and carrying out a field visit by a specialised engineer to inspect the site in order to make a final report on the facility’s needs of materials.





