Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy Transition

By WAM

WAM

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2023 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, met with Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister of Energy Transition of France, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) hosted in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between the UAE and France in climate action and energy, especially clean energy.

They also talked about several topics related to future challenges and opportunities in energy and climate action, as well as their cooperation in drafting legislation covering vital sectors.

They then discussed ways of boosting the bilateral ties between the two countries, which will shape the upcoming 50 years and strengthen the UAE’s stature and its global leadership in all areas.

