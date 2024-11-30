UAE Announces Fuel Prices for December 2024

The Fuel Price Committee has announced a reduction in gasoline prices for December 2024, with a decrease ranging between 12 and 13 fils per liter. Meanwhile, diesel prices have increased by 1 fil per liter compared to November 2024 rates. This marks the sixth fuel price reduction this year, following decreases in January, June, July, September, and October 2024.

Fuel distribution companies revealed the new prices, which will take effect starting Sunday, December 1, 2024. The new pricing includes a 5% value-added tax (VAT).

The price for Super 98 gasoline dropped by 13 fils, from AED 2.74 in November to AED 2.61 in December, reflecting a 4.7% decrease. Similarly, Special 95 gasoline fell by 13 fils, from AED 2.63 in November to AED 2.50 in December, marking a 5% reduction. The price for E-Plus 91 gasoline also decreased by 12 fils, from AED 2.55 in November to AED 2.43 in December, a 4.7% decline. However, the price of diesel rose by 1 fil per liter, from AED 2.67 in November to AED 2.68 in December.

