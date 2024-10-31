UAE Announces November 2024 Fuel Prices

The Gasoline and Diesel Prices Follow-up Committee has officially announced the approved fuel prices for November 2024 across the UAE. The prices are set as follows:

Super: AED 2.74 per litre

Special: AED 2.63 per litre

E-Plus: AED 2.55 per litre

Gas Oil: AED 2.67 per litre

These prices reflect the UAE’s monthly adjustment to align with global oil market trends. The Committee regularly reviews fuel prices to ensure they remain consistent with international benchmarks and domestic market conditions.

