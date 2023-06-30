12.25 AM Saturday, 1 July 2023
01 July 2023
UAE: Fuel price for July 2023

The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of July 2023. The new rates will apply from July 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3 a litre, compared to Dh2.95 in June.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.89 per litre, compared to Dh2.84 last month.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.81 a litre, compared to Dh2.76 a litre in June.
Diesel will be charged at Dh2.76 a litre compared to Dh2.68 last month.

