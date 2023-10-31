UAE Fuel price for November 2023

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee in the Emirates approved reducing gasoline prices during the month of November 2023 by 41 fils compared to the prices of October 2023.

The price of a liter of "gasoline 98" decreased from 3.44 dirhams to 3.03 dirhams, while the price of "gasoline 95" decreased from 3.31 dirhams to 2.92 dirhams. The price of "Gasoline 91" decreased from 3.23 dirhams to 2.85 dirhams, while the price of diesel increased from 3.40 dirhams to 3.42 dirhams.

