UAE: Fuel prices for August 2023 announced

The UAE fuel price committee has announced that fuel prices will increase in August 2023. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol: 3.14 AED per litre, up from 3.00 AED in July

Special 95 petrol: 3.02 AED per litre, up from 2.89 AED in July

E-Plus 91 petrol: 2.95 AED per litre, up from 2.81 AED in June

Diesel: 2.95 AED per litre, up from 2.76 AED in July

