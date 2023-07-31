8.07 PM Monday, 31 July 2023
UAE: Fuel prices for August 2023 announced

Published
By E247

The UAE fuel price committee has announced that fuel prices will increase in August 2023. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol: 3.14 AED per litre, up from 3.00 AED in July
Special 95 petrol: 3.02 AED per litre, up from 2.89 AED in July
E-Plus 91 petrol: 2.95 AED per litre, up from 2.81 AED in June
Diesel: 2.95 AED per litre, up from 2.76 AED in July

