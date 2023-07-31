UAE: Fuel prices for August 2023 announced

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:20 05:42 12:28 15:53 19:08 20:30
The UAE fuel price committee has announced that fuel prices will increase in August 2023. The new rates will apply from August 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol: 3.14 AED per litre, up from 3.00 AED in July
Special 95 petrol: 3.02 AED per litre, up from 2.89 AED in July
E-Plus 91 petrol: 2.95 AED per litre, up from 2.81 AED in June
Diesel: 2.95 AED per litre, up from 2.76 AED in July
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.