UAE Fuel prices for February 2023
The UAE fuel price committee on January 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of February 2023.
Starting February 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.05 a litre, compared to Dh2.78 in January.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.93 per litre, compared to Dh2.67 in January.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.86 a litre, compared to Dh2.59 a litre last month.
Diesel will be charged at Dh3.38 a litre compared to Dh3.29 in January.
Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.