UAE: Fuel Prices for February 2025

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced an increase in fuel prices for February 2025, with petrol and diesel prices rising between 12 and 14 fils per liter compared to January.

The updated fuel prices, effective from Saturday, February 1, 2025, are as follows:

Diesel: AED 2.82 per liter (up 14 fils from AED 2.68 in January)

Super 98 Gasoline: AED 2.74 per liter (up 13 fils from AED 2.61 in January)

Special 95 Gasoline: AED 2.63 per liter (up 13 fils from AED 2.50 in January)

E-Plus 91 Gasoline: AED 2.55 per liter (up 12 fils from AED 2.43 in January)

These new rates include a 5% value-added tax (VAT) and mark an adjustment following the price freeze in January 2025, when rates remained unchanged from December 2024. Despite the recent increase, fuel prices are still more than 7% lower than in January 2024.

The UAE's fuel pricing system, overseen by the Ministry of Energy, is revised monthly based on global oil price fluctuations and operational costs for distribution companies.

