UAE Fuel Prices for October 2024 Announced

The Gasoline and Diesel Prices Follow-up Committee has officially announced the approved fuel prices for the month of October 2024 across the UAE. The prices are set as follows:

Diesel fuel : AED 2.6 per liter

: AED 2.6 per liter Super 98 gasoline : AED 2.66 per liter

: AED 2.66 per liter Special 95 gasoline : AED 2.54 per liter

: AED 2.54 per liter E-Plus 91 gasoline: AED 2.47 per liter

These prices reflect the UAE’s monthly adjustment to align with global oil market trends. The Committee regularly reviews fuel prices to ensure consistency with international benchmarks and the domestic market conditions.

