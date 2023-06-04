UAE to cut 144,000 bpd throughout 2024

The United Arab Emirates will extend its voluntary cut of 144 thousand barrels per day until the end of December 2024, as a precautionary measure, in coordination with the countries participating in the OPEC Plus agreement, which had previously announced voluntary cuts in April.

This voluntary cut will be from the required production level, as agreed upon at the thirty-fifth ministerial meeting of OPEC Plus on June 4, 2023.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.