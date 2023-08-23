WETEX and Dubai Solar Show promotes circular economy adoption in the UAE and worldwide

The Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), which is being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; and organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), is a platform that sheds light on the sustainable circular economy in the UAE. It encourages global partnerships and investments to support innovation and adopt sustainable solutions and technologies in this vital field.

This contributes to reducing risks, greenhouse gas emissions and costs. It also creates promising opportunities, new sources of revenue, and constructive business models to improve resource efficiency and effectiveness. It promotes competitiveness and sustainable economic growth in the UAE and worldwide, while preserving the environment and encouraging sustainable practices.

According to Accenture research, the circular economy could generate $4.5 trillion of additional economic output by 2030. The International Labour Organisation estimates that the transition to a circular economy could create six million jobs worldwide.

“WETEX and DSS supports the UAE’s endeavours to achieve sustainable management and effective use of natural resources by encouraging investments in the circular economy, expanding the scope of current applications, and introducing the best global practices in this field. It provides a platform for positive changes achieved by the circular economy to improve the business environment, attract local and foreign investments, and develop the circular economy system in all vital sectors, in cooperation with public and private sectors.

The exhibition comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote the UAE’s regional leadership in the circular economy, and support the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031, which identifies the country’s priorities in terms of circular economy.

These include green infrastructure, sustainable transportation, sustainable manufacturing, sustainable food production and consumption. As the largest exhibition of its kind in the region and one of the most prominent international exhibitions in water, energy, electricity, environment, oil, gas, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability, the exhibition provides an integrated platform for thousands of companies and organisations working in energy, water, environment, technology, green mobility, waste management and recycling to showcase their latest products and solutions.

The sessions also focus on the circular economy and the importance of integrating its principles into various aspects of the economic value chain, in addition to ways to design our current systems worldwide to ensure a comprehensive and smooth transition from the traditional linear to the circular economy model. The circular economy is vital to the UAE’s efforts to decarbonise different industries. This will accelerate our efforts to achieve net-zero by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS.

“The UAE government has a bold vision to promote economic diversification in strategic areas that best serve our sustainable development path. The circular economy and renewable energy sources will be a cornerstone of our economy in the next 50 years. Moreover, as we prepare to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), the UAE is stepping up its ambition to fulfil its commitment under the Paris Agreement of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and the circular economy policy will make a critical contribution towards this national objective,” said HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, United Arab Emirates.

“For the past year, the circular economy policy has been working to broadly serve the national sustainability objectives and the economy. In line with the mandate to support the national efforts to implement the circular economy policy, such as evaluating the challenges facing the implementation of the circular economy; proposing appropriate policies; and accelerating the transition towards an improved economic model, the Circular Economy Council and its Policies Committee have made, and continue to make, important progress towards the implementation of the policies in collaboration with our partners in the private sector and civil society,” added HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

“The UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology aims to develop the industrial sector, boost entrepreneurship, and promote investment in manufacturing. Large-scale events such as WETEX provide a platform for showcasing innovations, entrepreneurial projects, and an opportunity for startups to connect with potential partners and investors to enhance the sector’s competitiveness through manufacturing projects. Our Ministry continuously strives to bolster partnerships and collaboration with entities and events that contribute to the objectives of the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative,” said HE Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

“In line with enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector and establishing the UAE as a global hub for industry and innovation, MoIAT’s mandate is to transform existing sectors by encouraging and facilitating the adoption of advanced technologies to achieve sustainability and move towards a circular economy,” added Al Suwaidi.

“WETEX and Dubai Solar Energy Show confirms the UAE’s focus and attention on achieving sustainability in natural and energy resources to ensure the quality of life of current and future generations and to enhance the efficiency of resource consumption.

Today, the UAE is recognised as a global leader in sustainable development, circular economy, green economy, and clean energy. This is a direct outcome of our visionary leadership and advanced infrastructure that enable sound decision-making and attract foreign investments by leveraging the growing economic climate in the UAE and Dubai that fosters innovation and accelerates growth. The UAE contributes to the discussion and implementation of the most important and latest global solutions in the field of circular economy and the development of a sustainable and advanced system.

The exhibition’s latest edition holds great significance as it also coincides with the proclamation of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, declaring 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’ in the UAE. Additionally, the event actively promotes the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy and produce 100% of its energy needs through clean sources by 2050.

Dubai Municipality is pleased to be participating in WETEX and Dubai Solar Energy Show 2023, where we look forward to showcasing and demonstrating cutting-edge technological solutions, promoting knowledge and experience sharing, and exploring innovative products in the energy, environment, and water sectors,” said HE Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

