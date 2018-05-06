ENOC Group achieves sales volumes of 249 million barrels in 2017

ENOC Group unveiled today that its sales volume in 2017 reached 249 million barrels, underpinned by the Group’s strategic expansion of trading activities, retail operations, energy storage and petroleum product marketing efforts.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "The UAE is an integral player in the global energy landscape and is at the forefront of driving energy security and efficiency through diversification and sustainable development initiatives."

With a focus on strengthening our core competencies in the energy sector, we continue to invest in long-term critical infrastructure projects that fulfil Dubai and the UAE’s energy needs. Projects like the expansion of the refinery and the jet-fuel pipelines are crucial to responding to the transformational growth the UAE is witnessing."

Al Falasi said, "2017 was a milestone year for ENOC, highlighted by the expansion of its refinery project as well as the strengthening of its retail footprint, which contributed to job creation and supported industrial performance for key sectors such as aviation and transport."

In 2017, ENOC’s refinery achieved one of its highest-to-date throughputs led by 100 percent plant utilisation rate. ENOC also marked significant progress on the US$1 billion refinery expansion project which will increase the supply of refined oil products by 50 per cent and produce premium products that will meet stringent Euro 5 requirements.