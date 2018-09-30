ENOC Group lubricants operations extend to 118 ports in 26 countries

By WAM

ENOC Group has signed an agreement with BALUCO GmBH, an international marine bunkers and lubricants consulting company, BALUCO, at SMM Hamburg.

Through the agreement, BALUCO becomes a key distributor of ENOC’s marine lubricants in Germany, The Netherlands and Belgium, boosting the group’s lubricants presence in the three fast-growing European markets.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "Over the decades, we have established a strong presence across local and international markets for our lubricants business. Today, ENOC’s global marine lubricants operations span across key European markets, enabling us to offer our customers a diverse portfolio of lubricants and greases across commercial, industrial and marine applications."

"Our agreement with BALUCO is an added milestone to our continued growth, and we reiterate our strategy of expanding best-in-class services to customers overseas, which will contribute to the overall growth of the international maritime and shipping sector."

The group’s marine products have already established a strong presence across the African markets, covering some of the continent’s key ports in Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Djibouti, Mauritania and South Africa. The new agreement sees an additional operation across 17 new ports and three new countries, all in Europe, in addition to its existing operations of supplying marine lubricants to a network of more than 120 ports across the world.

In addition to supplying lubricants, ENOC provides technical support services to the international marine industry. The group has an extensive portfolio of application-based lubricants, each designed to address the specific challenge of achieving optimum performance for the shipping industry.