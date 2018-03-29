ENOC Group opens first of 16 new stations scheduled for 2018

ENOC Group has opened a new service station at Al Marmoum First – a new highway - on Dubai-Al Ain Road as part of its expansion plans aimed at building 54 service stations by 2020, 16 of which are scheduled to open in 2018.

ENOC's service station is the first in that area serving the upcoming and nearby communities and covers an area of72,743 square feet.

Last year, ENOC piloted the first solar-powered service station in the country at its Dubai Internet City (DIC) facility. All future ENOC service stations including this one will be powered by solar energy to support the UAE's long-term strategy to target an energy mix that combines renewable, nuclear and clean energy sources to meet the country's economic requirements and environmental goals. The DIC station has Photo-Voltaic (PV) solar panels with an on-grid system installed on the canopy roof that can produce a peak capacity of 120kWh (Kilowatt per hour) energy on an ideal day – generating approximately 30 per cent more than the average energy required to run the station. Built in line with the Dubai Municipality's Green Build regulations, the excess power generated is transmitted back to DEWA's main grid through a DEWA solar metre that tracks the power injected to the power grid.

The new station comes equipped with a host of smart and sustainable features including the Vapour Recovery System (VRS) to prevent emissions to the environment, full LED lights installed to save energy consumption by 50 per cent, and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology for the air conditioning system which saves 35 per cent compared to conventional package AC systems.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said: "For the last 25 years, ENOC Group has been fuelling the nation's energy needs and the opening of the new service station falls within our long-term strategy to increase our UAE footprint by 40 percent. We remain committed to implementing new technologies that promote sustainability and improve the health and safety standards for our customers."

Among other sustainable initiatives is the implementation of Underwriters Laboratories (UL), certified double wall tanks and fuel piping with secondary containment to safeguard against potential environmental contamination. The fuel system is fully automated with an auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection system.