ENOC Group recognised at the Golden Peacock Awards

By Staff

ENOC has won the 2018 Golden Peacock Global Award for Sustainability (GPGAS), for the second consecutive year in the global institutional award category, in recognition of its efforts towards raising sustainability standards within the Group.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, remarked: “It is a great honour to be recognised by the Golden Peacock Awards for the second consecutive year. This recognition is a true testament of our sustained commitment towards managing consumption of energy within our facilities and ultimately raising sustainability standards. Since 2014, ENOC through its reduction in energy intensity, has saved more than 150,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions. We pride ourselves in continuously identifying opportunities to enhance energy efficiency and resource management. Embedding sustainability into every aspect of an organisation’s life-cycle is not an after-thought, but lies within the core of our operations.”

ENOC Group has implemented several sustainability initiatives over the past few years. This includes incorporating a Sustainability Index in the organisational score card with set targets for 2018. The index revealed an improvement in stakeholder perception; jumping by five times in the Group’s stakeholder engagement analysis report, demonstrating a shift towards efforts to embrace sustainability concepts.

In addition, The Group has managed to record significant savings in water and electricity consumption of 87,800 m3 of water and 12.5 million KwH of electricity between 2014 – 2017. Another major factor that has led to ENOC’s award win is the significant drop in specific GHG emissions of 28 percent and waste generation by 17 percent during the same period.

While the Group continues to ramp up its CSR and sustainability efforts, there have been significant efforts to innovate and offer products that contribute to a diversified energy mix as per the government mandate and energy strategy. Such an example is the use of alternative fuels including BioDiesel5 and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the product portfolio.

Across its retail network of service stations in the UAE, the Group has deployed a host of innovative methods that contribute to enhancing energy efficiency, such as using solar pv panels to power its service stations across Dubai, the use of vapour recovery systems, variant refrigerant flow and LED lighting in retail forecourts.

The Golden Peacock Awards was established by the Institute Of Directors (IOD), India, in 1991 and is widely regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence worldwide. The award was accepted by Dr. Eng. Waddah Ghanem Al Hashmi, Senior Director, Sustainability, Operational and Business Excellence, ENOC Group, at a ceremony recently held at Marble Arch, London.

ENOC was shortlisted in the ‘Oil Production’ category from over 200 applications. The GPGAS award has put ENOC in the hallmark of corporate excellence worldwide sharing the space with big names like Marks and Spencer Group UK, Rolls-Royce Holdings, UK, Dubai Customs Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporations (PCFC) UAE, Wärtsilä Corporation, Finland; Nokia Corporation, Finland; and Dell International Services.