ENOC, Microsoft team up to pilot AI-powered service station of the future

By Wam

ENOC Group, Emirates National Oil Company, today announced a new partnership with Microsoft to develop the Service Station of the Future.

A memorandum of understanding to create the new service stations was signed by Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director, ENOC Retail, and Sayed Hashish, Regional General Manager, Microsoft Gulf.

The Service Station of the Future concept centres on the digital transformation of the service station. By linking ENOC services with mobile apps and leveraging artificial intelligence, customers will receive a personalised experience that includes directing them to less busy stations on their routes and reducing their waiting time at the pump. Customers will also receive products and services recommended to them, based upon their preferences, and have them delivered to their cars while they refuel. ENOC will select a single service station to serve as a pilot.

"Dubai has witnessed transformational growth over the past years, largely driven by the emirate’s ability to adopt innovative technology solutions to spur its development," said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC. "Key institutions continuously strive to achieve excellence, and ENOC is proud to play a major role in this success story.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft will enable us to transform motorists’ and customers’ experiences. By embracing new technologies and introducing novel ideas, we continue our journey towards supporting the Dubai 2021 Plan to become a smart city", he added.

"Microsoft’s mission is to help every individual and organisation on the planet to achieve more," said Sayed Hashish, Regional General Manager, Microsoft Gulf. "As we move forward with ENOC on the Service Station of the Future programme, we have the opportunity to redefine the fuel retail experience, establishing ENOC stations not just as efficient service centres, but as enticing destinations for the whole family. That is what digital transformation is all about; it enables organisations to position themselves at the forefront of innovation, by capturing, enhancing and modernising the end-to-end customer experience."