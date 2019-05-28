ENOC to strengthen its retail and service station network by 2020

By Wam

ENOC Group plans to expand its retail network to 191 from its current 129 service stations across the UAE, as well as its local presence across the northern emirates by reopening service stations in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

In 2019, ENOC plans to open 15 service stations across the UAE, with five service stations and three compact stations in Dubai. The group will also move forward with its plans for Sharjah by opening five service stations in its reclaimed locations, one new service station in Fujairah, one in Ras al-Khaimah and three compact stations.

The group's plans are aimed at meeting the requirements of the Expo 2020 Dubai, of which it is the Official Integrated Energy Partner.

"We are committed and well-prepared to support the UAE’s expansion vision by building a robust fuel retail infrastructure needed in the run-up to the Expo 2020, expected to attract over 20 million visitors and beyond," said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ENOC.

He added, "In addition to meeting the needs of this world-class event, we are also focused on expanding our footprint across the UAE to ensure that the communities we serve have easy and convenient access to fuel and other automotive, F&B and convenience store amenities."

By the year 2020, the group plans to build a total of 47 service stations, which will include 25 in Sharjah, four in the northern emirates and 15 in Dubai, three of which are confirmed at the Expo 2020 Dubai site, in addition to three compact stations.

A compact station is a new fuelling format introduced last year, offering customers accessible and convenient refuelling services. The first of these will be in the Sustainable City, while future stations will be located in residential communities operated by Emaar and Meydan.