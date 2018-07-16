Etihad Airways adds a new range of buy on board products, including premium local snacks

In addition to its complimentary inflight service and recently launched menu of 'Buy on Board' products, Etihad Airways has introduced additional food and beverage items available for purchase to provide more choice for guests in Economy Class and further enhance their travel experience.

New snack options now include locally sourced brands Munchbox and Freakin’ Healthy, who promise to deliver healthier food options using natural ingredients, no added sugar and are GMO free. Now also available on board are Hunter’s Gourmet Potato and Vegetable Crisps which are all hand cut with no artificial colours, trans fat or preservatives, and are also GMO free.

Linda Celestino, Vice President Guest Experience and Delivery, said, "Etihad Airways is always looking at new ways to increase our offering to tailor the guest experience by providing premium and unique products. Launched in December 2017, our additional buy on board items have proven to be a popular treat that make travelling with us even more special."

Those looking for a mid-movie snack can enjoy gourmet salted caramel popcorn, an artisan hot chocolate or choose from a range of gluten, wheat and dairy free Nakd snack bars.

The new and existing range of products will be available on long-haul and ultra long-haul flights.

Future enhancements will enable guests to view a digital menu of items available for purchase through the inflight entertainment system.

Etihad Airways has a range of enhanced services for Economy Class customers, including pay-for lounge access and chauffeur transfers at a number of airports on the airline’s global network, neighbour-free seats and extra-legroom seats.