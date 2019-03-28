Etihad Airways, Elenium sign partnership to advance future of passenger services

By Wam

Etihad Airways and Elenium, a provider of automation technology solutions, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understand, MoU, for cooperation to develop a variety of innovative solutions in both passenger and freight processing services.

Under the MoU, Etihad Airways and Elenium will develop a long-term relationship which enables both entities to continuously identify potential opportunities to develop state-of-the-art travel solutions.

A key area of cooperation involves the sharing of technologies between Elenium, Amazon Web Services, AWS, the technological arm of Amazon, and Etihad Airways. Together, the three entities are collaborating to demonstrate innovative platforms and solutions that will use digitalisation to simplify the passenger journey.

Etihad Airways, Elenium and AWS are demonstrating how a newly developed voice activated self-service kiosk, bag drop and boarding gate facility will revolutionise the travel experience at Passenger Terminal Expo in London this week.