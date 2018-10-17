Etihad Airways, No1 Lounges introduce ‘The House’ to Australia

By Wam

Etihad Airways has named Sydney and Melbourne as the next airports in the global rollout of new lounge brand ‘The House’, recently launched by the airline in partnership with No1 Lounges.

Eligible customers of Etihad Airways, and those of its partner airline, Virgin Australia, travelling through Sydney will be able to experience The House from 23rd October, while the new upgraded lounge experience will open for customers departing Melbourne on Saturday October 27, following the brand’s launch at Heathrow Terminal 4, on 5 October.

The House is the result of a unique collaboration between Etihad Airways and award-winning lounge provider, No 1 Lounges, with the two brands working together to create a stylish and contemporary airport lounge experience in keeping with Etihad’s design and guest experience philosophy.

Linda Celestino, Etihad Airways Vice President Guest Experience and Delivery, said, "In developing the new brand we worked to one very simple, but specific objective, which was to take everything that makes our lounges great, the ambiance, the design, the food and beverage offering, and make it even better."

The introduction of The House to Sydney and Melbourne airports underscored the importance of the Australian market to the national airline of the UAE, which has been serving Australia since 2007.

"We are more committed to Australia than ever and the launch of The House in Sydney and Melbourne, two of the most important gateways in our network, alongside London, is testament to that. We look forward to welcoming our guests down-under to a new and enhanced airport experience," added Ms. Celestino.

Phil Cameron, Chief Executive Officer, No1 Lounges, said, "Etihad is a fantastic brand and we’ve thoroughly enjoyed creating the new lounge concept with them. The House maintains Etihad’s core brand presence at these locations, enhances the overall guest experience and broadens its appeal to a wider market."