Etihad Airways partners with Italian Acqua Di Parma

Etihad Airways has launched a major new partnership with the Italian fragrance brand, Acqua Di Parma. From August, the UAE national airline will introduce a range of exclusive amenity bags and toiletries for its customers travelling in The Residence on its Airbus A380s, and on long-haul First Class and Business Class services.

The brand will also feature in the airline’s flagship First Class Lounge and Spa in Abu Dhabi.

The new collaboration was celebrated with a curated event at the St. Regis Hotel, and saw the screening of a specially commissioned short film showcasing the partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Linda Celestino, Etihad Airways Vice President Guest Experience and Delivery, said, "Acqua Di Parma is universal in its appeal, effortlessly combining, traditional know-how, craftsmanship and innovation with a modern Italian, yet very international flair. We could think of no better brand partner who stands for the same understated elegance, focus on design, luxury and warmth associated with Etihad as a world-leading airline. We look forward to exploring opportunities to expand our partnership even further."

In turn, Laura Burdese, CEO and President of Acqua Di Parma, said, "After 102 years, Acqua Di Parma has become an icon of Italian style, the essence of sophistication and effortless elegance Italy is known for around the world. We are extremely selective when choosing brands to associate with, but partnering with a world-leading airline like Etihad was a natural choice due to its premium services and high-end inflight experience."