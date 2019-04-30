Etihad Airways partners with Visit California

By Wam

Etihad Airways has partnered with 'Visit California' to promote the golden state to travellers from around the world. The agreement was announced this week at the Arabian Travel Market in a signing ceremony with Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, and Caroline Beteta, President and CEO of Visit California.

The partnership will involve the organisations collaborating to promote travel to California as a destination from both Abu Dhabi and other key markets. The two sides will be developing a strategy and promotion plan to drive tourism and highlight the many attractions that California offers to international travellers.

Etihad Airways operates regular scheduled flights to Los Angeles. Travellers to the United States from Abu Dhabi benefit from the purpose-built US Customs and Border Protection, CBP, facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport, allowing passengers to process all immigration and customs inspections in Abu Dhabi before they depart.

Abu Dhabi International Airport is one of only a handful of airports outside North America that offer the CBP facility.

Commenting on the agreement, Kamark said, "The convenience of the pre-clearance customs facility means that travelling to California today is an incredibly attractive option for guests travelling from Abu Dhabi. We look forward to working with our partners to promote the opportunities available to our customers in the Middle East and further afield."

"Visit California is thrilled to partner with Etihad Airways to increase travel between the UAE and California," Beteta noted. "This agreement is an exciting step that will help promote California’s unique and world-renowned brand to tourists and holidaymakers from across the region."