Etihad Airways passes biennial IATA Safety Audit

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has once again successfully passed the biennial IATA Operational Safety Audit, IOSA.

The Abu Dhabi-based airline met all required standards – with the highest possible result of zero findings and zero observations – after the IOSA team examined more than 800 of the airline’s safety procedures and processes in detail.

IOSA seeks to ensure that airlines are compliant with safety requirements and recommended practices determined by IATA and is the most important examination of Etihad’s operations.

Richard Hill, Etihad Airways’ Chief Operations Officer, said: "Safety is Etihad’s number one priority and the IOSA results are testament to our all-encompassing safety culture.

"Our highly professional staff continue to implement, enhance and deliver the most exacting safety processes and procedures in everything we do."

IOSA is mandatory for all IATA member airlines, reviewing standards in eight operational areas, including operations management, flight operations, cabin operations, maintenance, flight dispatch, ground and cargo operations and security.