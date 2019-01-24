Etihad Airways records successful year for on-time performance at hub and across network

By Wam

Etihad Airways has posted its best December operational on-time performance (OTP) results since 2010, concluding a successful year for its flight operations.

In 2018, the airline recorded network punctuality of 82 per cent for flight departures and 84 per cent for arrivals – results that place Etihad Airways as one of the most reliable and punctual airlines in the world for 2018. OTP for departures at the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub was 80 per cent, and 85 per cent for arrivals. Across its network, the airline completed 99.7 per cent of flights as scheduled in 2018.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "Etihad is pleased to have recorded these strong on-time performance figures for 2018. The results across both our hub and network are a testament to our continued focus on safe and punctual operations. Equally pleasing is that in December 2018, Etihad achieved its best OTP results since 2010, a great achievement during one of our busiest travel periods."

OTP is calculated on actual flight arrival and departure times within 15 minutes of the published schedule, taking into consideration a variety of external factors including weather disruption and airspace congestion.