Etihad Airways to have strong presence at Saudi International Airshow

By Wam

Etihad Airways has announced that it will take part at the Saudi International Airshow with displays of some of its aircraft, products and services, and a number of important partnership announcements.

The airshow is the first aviation and aerospace exhibition of its kind to be held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 12th – 14th March.

Etihad will have its own chalet where visitors can visit the airline’s striking Special Olympics liveried Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, Etihad Aviation Training’s Embraer Phenom 100E jet, and the airline’s unique Mobile Exhibition Vehicle, showcasing a wide range of innovative products and services. Etihad will also welcome special guests from the Saudi Arabian Special Olympics team and Al Nassr FC.

Last year, the airline signed an agreement to be the official shirt and main sponsor and partner of the Riyadh-based, Saudi Stars League team.

Commenting on Etihad Airline's participation, Tony Douglas, Group CEO of Etihad Airways, said, "The relationship between the UAE and Saudi Arabia is strong. The airshow is not only a platform for us to present what promises to be a spectacular display of some of our aircrafts, products and services to the Saudi market, but is testament of how two countries can work together for greater benefits within the aviation industry and beyond."

The Special Olympics liveried Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner demonstrates Etihad Airways’ commitment, as official airline partner, to the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, and will also allow guests to tour the airline’s award-winning cabins and products.

Etihad Aviation Training is the first flight school to offer Multi-Crew Pilot Licence programme with twin jet training, and one of its Embraer Phenom 100E will be open for viewing with Etihad pilots available to highlight its capabilities.

The 16-metre mobile exhibition vehicle features full-size mock-ups of the airline’s next-generation cabins including The Residence, the world’s only three-room cabin on a commercial airline, and the First Apartment - both on the Airbus A380 fleet, and the Boeing 787 First Suite. It will provide consumers, corporate and industry partners an understanding of the innovation and creativity which went into designing these industry-leading and award-winning cabins.

The airline’s deep-rooted relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be further cemented by a partnership with Arab National Bank, who will have a booth within the airline’s chalet. Recently relaunched Etihad Holiday packages from Saudi Arabia will also be promoted and every day, prizes will be won including a trip for two to Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways currently operates 84 flights per week to Saudi Arabia; three return flights a day to Riyadh, three return flights a day to Jeddah, four return flights a day to Dammam, and twice daily to Medina.