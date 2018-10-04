Etihad Airways to increase frequency to London for festive season

By WAM

Etihad Airways has announced that it will increase its flights from Abu Dhabi to London Heathrow, from three to four daily services from 15th December 2018 to 13th January 2019, to meet peak demand this festive season.

The flights will be operated by a two-class Boeing 787-9, featuring 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats.

James Harrison, General Manager for Etihad Airways in the United Kingdom and Ireland, said, "We are thrilled to announce more flights to London over the festive period. This is a busy time for local guests travelling between both capitals and the extra service will allow more choice and flexibility in their travel."

The additional services will also provide more connecting opportunities for passengers travelling between London and key destinations on Etihad’s global network.

These services will operate in addition to Etihad Airways’ regularly scheduled 3 daily Abu Dhabi to London services which will continue to operate on 3-class Airbus A380 aircraft.

In addition to the seasonal increase of service to London, Etihad Airways has also announced seasonal frequency increases and aircraft upgrades on a number of key routes to meet increased demand over the peak winter period. This includes additional capacity to Bahrain, Belgrade, Cairo, Istanbul, Medina and Kuwait.