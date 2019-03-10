Etihad Airways to introduce Boeing 787 Dreamliners to Rome, Frankfurt

By Wam

Etihad Airways will introduce a new two-class Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, the largest variant of the technologically advanced aircraft, on its scheduled daily morning service from Abu Dhabi to Rome, complementing the second overnight 777-300ER departure.

On 1st July, the airline will introduce the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on its two daily services to Frankfurt.

The two-class 787-9 features Etihad Airways’ next-generation Business and Economy Class cabins, configured with 299 seats - 28 Business Studios and 271 Economy Smart Seats. The 336-seat 787-10 features 32 Business Studios and 304 Economy Smart Seats.

Commenting on the launch of the two services, Robin Kamark, Chief Commercial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said, "Rome and Frankfurt are two very important cities on the Etihad global network and have been popular with business and leisure customers alike. The introduction of more state-of-the-art 787s to our fleet is allowing us to further enhance the inflight experience, giving our guests the opportunity to enjoy the most highly customised Dreamliner cabins in the world, upgraded entertainment systems and connectivity, and our acclaimed service and hospitality."

Boeing 787-10 / 777-300ER schedule to Rome, effective 1st June, 2019.