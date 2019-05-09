Etihad Airways to operate scheduled flights from Al Ain to Jeddah during Ramadan

By Wam

Etihad Airways has announced that it will operate a daily scheduled flight between Al Ain and Jeddah during the last ten days of Ramadan. The airline will operate the flights from 26th May to 4th June to meet increased demand during the busy travel period.

The flights will be operated by an Airbus A330, and have been conveniently timed to offer customers in Al Ain with afternoon departures in both directions.

Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Senior Vice President Government and International Affairs, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We are very pleased to offer these special flights from Al Ain to Jeddah during Ramadan. The flights are conveniently scheduled for the people residing in Al Ain wanting to attend Umrah during the last 10 days of the Holy Month."