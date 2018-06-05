Etihad Airways to use double-decker aircraft in all Paris flights

Effective 1st October, 2018, Etihad Airways will operate the Airbus A380 on its second daily service linking Abu Dhabi and Paris Charles de Gaulle. This will transform the airline’s operation between the UAE and the French capital into a year-round all-A380 service, joining London Heathrow as the second European destination enjoying daily multiple visits by Etihad’s award-winning double-decker aircraft.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief Executive Officer, said, "Paris has always been a very special destination on the Etihad network and the number of visitors from France to Abu Dhabi, and vice versa has continued to show significant growth. The route has never been more in demand."

"We have seized the opportunity to place our flagship Airbus A380 on our second daily flight, following the great reception the aircraft has received from our guests, and to ensure we offer product consistency on the route. This will also allow us to significantly increase the number of leisure and premium seats available, providing more options for those wanting to travel point-to-point between Abu Dhabi and Paris, two capitals now also united by Louvre museums, or to connect via our Abu Dhabi hub to points all over the Middle East, Asia and Australia," he added.

Etihad Airways has enjoyed a codeshare partnership with Air France since October 2012. Under the agreement, Etihad Airways places its ‘EY’ code on Air France’s services from Paris Charles de Gaulle to nine European points. Air France places its ‘AF’ code to 11 Etihad destinations in Africa, the Indian Sub-Continent and Australia.