Etihad Airways wins Fatima bint Mubarak Award for its 'Flying Nannies' programme

By Wam

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has received the prestigious Fatima Bint Mubarak Award for Motherhood & Childhood in the category of ‘Best Initiative in the Support of Mother and Child’s Healthy Lifestyle’ for its Flying Nanny programme.

The award ceremony was held at Emirates Palace on Tuesday and marked International Children’s Day on November 20th to recognise excellence and creativity within the fields of motherhood and childhood in the UAE.

Flying Nannies were introduced by Etihad Airways in September 2013, and are on-board to provide an extra pair of hands and to allow parents more personal time while they entertain the children.