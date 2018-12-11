Etihad Cargo launches passenger services to Barcelona

By WAM

With the launch of Etihad Airways passenger services to Barcelona, Etihad Cargo has expanded its cargo capacity into Spain, providing freight forwarders and cargo customers greater access to its global network along key trade routes connecting Europe to the Middle East, Africa and Asia over its Abu Dhabi hub.

Etihad launched its first scheduled flights linking Abu Dhabi and Barcelona on 28th November. Combined with its daily Madrid service, launched in 2015, Etihad Cargo now offers 28 tons cargo capacity out of Spain via bellyhold of its 787 and A330 aircraft every day. In addition, trucking services for gateways across Europe further compliment the network, offering customers greater reach and faster delivery times.

Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Etihad Airways Managing Director Cargo and Logistics, said, "Spain is an important global trade market with high demand for both import and export capabilities to key destinations across the Middle East and Asia. Expanding our capacity into the market with the addition of services to Barcelona enhances our network with even greater focus on key global trade routes.

"The growing commercial and cultural links between the UAE and Spain are an opportunity to increase trade and Etihad is honoured to play a pivotal role in facilitating and enhancing its growth."

Etihad Cargo first started operating in Spain as on off-line carrier, sending shipments to Paris and Amsterdam via truck to feed into the Etihad network. Since the inaugural passenger flight to Madrid on 30th March, 2015, Etihad Cargo has provided daily air cargo services to key destinations across the GCC, Africa, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia and Australia.

The new Barcelona service will add to this with an initial schedule of five times per week, before increasing to a daily service on 31st March, 2019.

Key segments for Etihad Cargo in Spain are fashion, perishable goods, pharma and automotive, which are catered to by specialist Etihad Cargo products.