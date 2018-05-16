Etihad introduces AI Robot Sophia to Abu Dhabi

Sophia, the world’s most advanced Artificially Intelligent Robot, introduces Emirati influencer Khalid al Ameri to the excitement of Abu Dhabi in a new video from Etihad Airways.

Sophia is the AI-powered robot famous for speaking at the United Nations and interviewing celebrities and world leaders. Recently, she became the first robot in the world to possess a nationality after being granted citizenship by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In the video, Sophie demonstrates a human-like range of emotions at some of the capital’s top tourist destinations including Emirates Palace, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Yas Marina Circuit. She is no stranger to the latter, after becoming the the first robot to race there.

You can see her adventures here:

