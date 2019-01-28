Etihad launches innovative e-learning module ahead of Special Olympics World Games

By WAM

Etihad Aviation Group has launched a landmark initiative in its support for Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 by developing an innovative e-learning course for its staff on supporting People with Determination (People with disabilities).

With less than 50-days to go to the World Games, the launch of the course marks the first time an airline has developed an online training module like this, that enhances awareness and understanding of people with intellectual disabilities, in line with the Special Olympics movement.

Recognising that each and every individual is different and their needs may vary, the online module offers general guidelines on engaging with people with disabilities with compassion, respect and tolerance.

Commenting on the new e-learning course, Linda Celestino, Vice President Guest Service and Delivery at Etihad, said, "This e-learning course is another significant step on our journey to support the Special Olympics, and it’s especially apt that this falls in the 'Year of Tolerance'."

"Whether our staff are volunteering at the Games, checking in guests at the airport, serving them at 38,000 feet, or cheering in the stadium, the whole Etihad family is looking forward to helping make this unique global event a success".

Etihad’s 23,000-strong workforce can now take the module on the aviation and travel group’s online learning platform, accessible on mobile devices and tablets to enable personal development on the go.

The course has a particular focus on supporting guests with intellectual disabilities, as well as those with reduced mobility, restricted hearing and impaired vision.

20 UAE national workforce have also been seconded to the organising committee full-time in a variety of roles, while an additional 800 staff members have signed up to volunteer during the Games from 14th March.

Athletes, their supporters and guests from over 190 nations will be taking part in Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 from 14th to 21st March.