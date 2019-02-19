Etihad Rail, Abu Dhabi Ports sign agreement

By Wam

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Etihad Rail, today witnessed the signing of an agreement between Etihad Rail and Abu Dhabi Ports, with the aim of connecting Khalifa Port to the national rail network.

Sheikh Theyab said that the signing the agreement will have positive effects, as connecting Khalifa Port to the national rail network will raise competitiveness while noting that the train station in Khalifa Port will become the largest in the network, with an annual capacity of 2.4 million containers.

"The train station in Khalifa Port was designed to improve infrastructure and raise the capacity of our ports to transfer goods in a more economical and reliable way, through the ability of one train to transfer the load of 300 trucks," he added.

The signing was held at Khalifa Port, with the attendance of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports Company. The agreement was signed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports.

Dr. Al Jaber valued the leadership’s vision and directives to improve the country’s infrastructure while affirming that Abu Dhabi Ports is strengthening the UAE’s international trade and economic stature, by launching infrastructure projects according to the best international standards and connecting them to transport networks, as well as by providing integrated services that will answer the present and future needs of various economic, industrial and trade sectors, strengthening the UAE’s stature as a destination for foreign investments and a major centre of stimulating local, regional and global economic growth.

"The agreement is important for Abu Dhabi Ports and is in line with the company’s strategy and plans for promoting economic development, through establishing a sustainable and diverse economy based on innovation," he said.

The agreement also aims to support the efforts of Etihad Rail and Abu Dhabi Ports to support the growth and diversity of the UAE’s economy, in line with the directives of the wise leadership to support the country’s economic and social development, and to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030.

The capacity of Khalifa Port will increase to 9.1 million containers annually over the next five years.

The second stage of a related rail project will extend the network’s tracks to over 605 kilometres, from Al Ghuwaifat to the UAE’s border with Saudi Arabia in the West to Fujairah on the Eastern Coast, passing through Khalifa Port, Khor Fakkan Port, Jebel Ali Port and Fujairah Port.