Etisalat conducts network upgrade

By
  • WAM
Published

 Etisalat today announced that it is in the process of upgrading its mobile networks over the next three months as it prepares to meet future requirements for 5G networks, Internet of Things, and other modern technologies.

The modernisation of Etisalat’s mobile networks aims to enhance customer experience and provide state-of-the-art technologies and services in line with the recent developments witnessed in the UAE.

Etisalat will upgrade its networks in incremental stages to ensure smooth and uninterrupted services over the next three months.

In keeping with the company's transparency standards, Etisalat would like to apologise to customers in advance for any inconvenience they may face during this transition.

 

Happiness Meter Icon