Etisalat, Musanada partner for new Al Ain Hospital project

By Wam

Etisalat has entered into a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi General Services, Musanada, to provide end-to-end ICT solutions for the new Al Ain Hospital.

Under the terms of the partnership, Etisalat will execute the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of state-of-the-art technologies related to IT hardware, software, and network equipment as an end-to-end ICT solution for the new Al Ain Hospital.

The hospital, which spans 347,000 square metres, is a major project that utilises the latest digital and Internet of Things, IoT, technology in the healthcare domain. It supports medical decision-making of medical practitioners and administrative staff, thus saving time and effort, speeding up treatment procedures, allowing more time for patient care, and enabling access to medical records anytime, anywhere.