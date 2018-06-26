Etisalat offers free access to 'Apple Music'

Etisalat today announced it is offering a six month free access to 'Apple Music' for its postpaid customers, giving them access to tens of millions of songs via iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac, as well as PC or Android.

Etisalat said its postpaid plans (New postpaid, Smart and Emirati) offer options for flexible and local minutes starting from AED 150 with data allowances up to 200 GB. Customers can benefit from the offer after subscribing to a new contract postpaid plan.

Khaled El Khouly, Chief Consumer Officer, Etisalat, said: "Etisalat’s new offer will give our postpaid customers an opportunity to enjoy Apple Music free for 6 months. Apple Music has gained immense popularity in the country and we are excited to bring this exclusive offer to music fans so they can listen to their favourites on their Apple devices on Etisalat’s fastest 4G network."

Apple Music, the world’s fastest-growing subscription music streaming service, offers subscribers a catalogue of tens of millions of songs, combined with their entire iTunes library, which they can stream or download for offline listening all completely ad-free. Subscribers can also create their own playlists or discover new ones curated by Apple Music, and share music with their friends. In addition, they also get daily recommendations based on the music they already love, can listen to radio stations from every genre, and watch exclusive music videos.