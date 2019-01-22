Etisalat sets new record as first Middle East brand portfolio to break $10bn barrier

By Wam

Etisalat today announced that it received ‘The Most Valuable Portfolio Brand’ in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by Brand Finance as a recognition for the company’s impressive portfolio of brands becoming the first Middle East group to break the US$10 billion barrier in terms of wider portfolio value.

Etisalat boasts of a portfolio of brands such as Etisalat Misr, Mobily, Ufone, Maroc Telecom, PTCL and Etisalat Afghanistan. The company has also seen an 8 percent growth since last year, resulting in becoming the first Middle Eastern brand to hold such a wide portfolio. For the second consecutive year, Etisalat also retained its position as the most valuable consumer brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Commenting on the announcement, Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO of Etisalat Group, said, "We are proud to achieve the recognition as the most valuable portfolio brand and the first Middle Eastern brand to break the $10 billion barrier in terms of wider portfolio value in the MENA region. Thanks to the UAE leadership’s support, vision and encouragement that helped Etisalat achieve this significant milestone surpassing some of the top renowned regional brands."

David Heigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said, "It is a real testament to the leadership of the UAE that Emirati brands are leading the charge for the Middle East, amongst the world’s most valuable brands. As celebrations for the ‘Year of Zayed’ wrap up, we recognise the achievements, will and determination of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan."

Operating in 15 countries across Asia, Middle East and Africa, Etisalat’s success can also be attributed to its continued efforts in developing its customer loyalty programmes, sports sponsorship commitments and in driving the digital future to empower societies.

As part of its digitisation efforts for consumers, Etisalat provided an efficient personalised retail experience by amplifying the roll out of smart stores in UAE and transforming a brick and mortar retail environment to a digital experience for customers.

Brand Finance, is the world’s leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy, and is the organisation behind the Global 500 Brands and Telecom 300 league table of the world’s biggest brands ranked by their brand value, assesses the dollar value of the reputation, image and intellectual property of the brand.