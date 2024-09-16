Expand North Star will kick off on 13 October to strengthen Dubai’s position at the heart of the world's digital economy

Preparations are in full swing for an action-packed Expand North Star, the world's largest event for global startups and investors, which will take place at Dubai Harbour from 13-16 October.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the highly anticipated event will bring together the world’s most sought-after founders, investors, entrepreneurs, and corporate innovators to explore exciting growth opportunities emerging in Dubai and catalyse the future of the digital economy.



The number of vetted invite-only investors expected to participate in this year's edition is set to grow to around 1,200. Senior partners from these funds will connect with an anticipated 1,800 showcasing startups hailing from over 100 countries worldwide, which represents the highest number of late-stage startups at any event globally. This, record number reflects the event’s significant growth and importance on the global digital economy landscape.



This year's edition will welcome new investors from the biggest funds globally, as well as from several new countries including Azerbaijan, Mauritius, Denmark, Peru, Malta, and Cyprus. This international diversity is matched by the expanding showcase of startups, welcoming to the event for the first time leading startup delegations from Austria, Australia, Canada, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Malaysia, and Singapore and more.



Last year, Expand North Star welcomed 33,060 attendees and 855 investors managing assets worth over US$ 1 trillion. The event attracted the participation of 1,604 startups from 91 countries, together with 52 unicorn companies with a combined market value of US$ 663 billion.



Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to driving the success of Dubai’s digital ecosystem and accelerating the emirate’s transformation into one of the world’s leading digital economies, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Expand North Star forms a key part of the chamber’s strategy to cement Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and advanced technologies, as well as drive sustainable economic growth and development in the emirate and beyond.



