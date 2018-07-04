Expo 2020 Dubai, DarkMatter collaborate to protect digital network and data

Expo 2020 Dubai is teaming up with UAE-headquartered DarkMatter to deploy advanced cyber security technologies that will help safeguard Expo’s digital experience for millions of visitors and 180 country participants.

As Expo 2020 Dubai’s Official Cyber Security Provider, DarkMatter is responsible for overseeing the cyber security of Expo 2020’s entire digital platform, as well as the applications and data it supports.

With the data and applications of visitors, participating countries, partners, employees and volunteers all supported and inter-connected on its digital platform, Expo 2020 will deploy some of the most advanced and secure technology solutions available.

The ever-growing adoption of connected devices globally means digital platforms will not only play an increasingly important role in everyday lives, but will also help shape each visitor’s experience at Expo 2020, making cyber security crucial to the success of the Expo.

DarkMatter, Dubai's first official provider, will provide a wide range of services, from security management and monitoring, to risk assessments, incident response and technical forensics before, during and after Expo 2020.

Mohammed Alhashmi, Senior Vice President of Innovation and Future Technology at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "In today’s increasingly connected world, the need for innovative cyber security solutions cannot be overstated. Finding the best ways to ensure we operate safely and securely – and with foresight of potential issues to prevent them from occuring – is critical for the Expo 2020 experience and its success.

"Cyber security is a fast evolving field, so it is important that we collaborate with industry experts like DarkMatter to develop solutions that keep Expo 2020’s digital infrastructure safe and secure."

DarkMatter will also work with UAE government entities to share its expertise and demonstrate how its cyber security technologies can be leveraged beyond the Expo site.

In turn, Rabih Dabboussi, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Sales and Marketing at DarkMatter, said,"We look forward to providing Expo 2020 with a holistic cyber security framework delivered through continuous security monitoring, risk assessment and digital forensics, to ensure it is one of the safest and most technologically secure World Expos in history.

Expo 2020 is also partnering with Official Premier Partners Emirates, Accenture, Cisco, DP World, Emirates NBD, Etisalat, Nissan, PepsiCo, SAP and Siemens, as well as Official Partners DEWA, ENOC and UPS.