Expo 2020 Dubai reinforces commitment to UAE companies with multi-million-dirham contract for site work

By WAM

A major contract to complete some 29,000 square metres of public space at Expo 2020 Dubai – worth AED 169 million – was recently awarded to a UAE-based contractor.

The move reinforces World Expo’s commitment to support Emirati companies and create a long-term positive impact on the country’s economy.

Arabtec Construction secured the contract, which includes building a 5,000-square-metre water park, restaurants, utilities and landscaping.

The company will start work immediately.

Located next to Expo 2020’s iconic centrepiece, Al Wasl Plaza, the public spaces will provide millions from around the world an opportunity to relax, enjoy a meal and take part in the activities.

Regarding the plans, Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Site Delivery Officer – Real Estate and Delivery, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "As the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 represents an incredible commercial opportunity for UAE companies.

By collaborating with industry leaders, we aim to deliver a world-class destination, with public areas that complement the Expo’s immersive visitor experience, while creating a positive economic impact for our nation."

Regarding the awarding of the contract, Hamish Tyrwhitt, Group Chief Executive Officer, Arabtec Holding, noted, "We are pleased to be awarded our third major project as part of the Expo masterplan.

This award further demonstrates our core competency in the infrastructure sector."

UAE-based companies are playing a leading role in the construction of Expo 2020 Dubai. Other UAE firms working on the project, including Al-Futtaim Construction, Al Naboodah Construction, Besix, Khansaheb and Tristar Engineering, are making major contributions towards the delivery of World Expo’s 4.38-square-kilometre site.

In line with its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 expects to welcome some 25 million visitors between 20 October, 2020 and 10 April, 2021. It is expected that 70 per cent of its visitors are to come from outside the UAE – the largest ratio of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos.

Besides its family-friendly public areas and Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 will feature three themed pavilions, inspired by its key sub-themes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability, and some 190 country booths.

With everything from live entertainment, world culture showcase and global cuisines, to activities that bring to life education, health and well-being in fun and engaging ways, the next World Expo will offer something for every taste.