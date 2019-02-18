Falcon for Solar Sun signs AED2.5-million agreement with Dubco Construction

By WAM

The Falcon for Solar Sun Industries, which received initial funding support from the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development recently signed AED2.5 million attribution agreement with Dubco Construction to facilitate the supply of solar heaters to the housing projects being managed by Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

The agreement was signed at Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme office in Dubai, in the presence of Mohamed Al Mansouri, Executive Director for Engineering, Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Khalifa Fund delegates, officials, stakeholders, and Dr. Adeeb Afify, Director of the National SMEs Programme.

Under the agreement, the Falcon for Solar Sun will supply solar heaters to 341 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme’s houses in Al Khawaneej, Dubai and 236 houses under the Mohamed bin Zayed City project in Ajman. The Falcon for Solar Sun is also included on the list of suppliers for the Zayed Housing Programme’s ‘Waffer’ service, owing to its exceptional products with 10 years warranty developed in line with the needs of the Gulf region.

Abdulla Al Darmaki, CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, congratulated Falcon factory on its collaboration both with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, which began a year ago, and now with Dubco Construction. Al Darmaki emphasised the important role of the latest partnership in driving growth in the SMEs.

Al Darmaki added, "We are proud of all the projects supported by the Khalifa Fund. Exceeding our expectations, these projects complement our efforts to support local entrepreneurs and instil a culture of innovation in our young people. The main objectives of Khalifa Fund revolve around the success of local SMEs and help increase their share in the country’s greater economic growth and development."

Dr. Afify explained that the National SMEs Programme supports Emirati entrepreneurs by attracting investments and encouraging SME owners to engage in leading and innovative projects relevant to society.

Walid Al Shamsi, General Manager of Falcon for Solar Sun, said, "The Factory’s success is also the success of the Khalifa Fund. Thanks to the support of Khalifa Fund and the National SMEs Programme, we have been able to successfully supply solar energy heaters to the housing projects of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme in Dubai and Ajman. We would like to thank the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, especially Mohamed Al Mansouri, who supports local products and young entrepreneurs by giving them priority and providing them with opportunities. He was instrumental in making our partnership possible with Dubco Construction, which is involved in the implementation of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme’s two key projects."

"We would also like to extend our gratitude to the Industrial Development Department in Abu Dhabi under the leadership of Ahmed Hilal Al Balushi, Nabil al Junaibi, Abdulaziz al Harthy, and Khaled Mubarak, who created a team to help solve the challenges we face," added Al Shamsi.

Ahmed Moussa, General Manager of Dubco Construction, said, "We are proud users of locally made products such as Falcon heaters, which are known for their quality compared to other heaters. The Falcon heaters, which passed our technical evaluation and examination, are an ideal fit for our model villas for the two projects in Dubai and Ajman. Dubco is committed to use and support UAE-made products in all its projects in partnership with the Zayed Housing Programme."