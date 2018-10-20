FCSA deliberates methods to advance country's global ranking

By Wam

The United Arab Emirates will continue to scale new heights across global competitiveness indices thanks to the government's determination to continue to optimise performance across all economic sectors and harness advanced technologies to boost the efficiency of government work, said Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, who is also the Board Chairman of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA).

The minister made the statements while chairing the first meeting of the FCSA's newly formed board of directors, during which the government efforts to advance the country's rankings across various global competitiveness indices in line with the National Agenda 2021 Objectives, have been thoroughly addressed.

"The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, believes in the importance of utilising the tools of the info-tech revolution in ensuring sustainable development based on both human wealth investment and community development in order to make the world a better place to live in," said the minister.

He affirmed that the new board of the FCSA is determined to sustain and accomplish the vision of the country's wise leadership to make the UAE one of the world's best countries by 2021.

"The new board will spare no efforts to follow up the achievement of the National Agenda Goals in line with the Sustainable Development 2030 objectives and the directives of the government to build a sustainable knowledge-based economy," he added.

The Minister hailed the efforts made by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and her team over the past seven years, during which FCSA has made myriad achievements in terms of developing an integrated national statistics system and advancing the country's status on international competitiveness indices.

The FCSA has been newly formed under a cabinet resolution in 2018 to include the following 19 members: Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligenc; Abdullah Mohamed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Dubai Executive Council; Dr Saeed Saif Al Matroushi, Secretary General of the Ajman Executive Council; Humaid Rashid Humaid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Umm Al Quwain; Mohammad Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court; Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Ras al-Khaimah; Rashid Lahij Nasser Saeed Al Mansoori, Board Chairman of Statistics Centre- Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development; Brigadier Mohammed Hamid bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Office of H.H. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Brigadier Mansour Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship; and Abdullah Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director of the Economic Affairs of the Supreme National Security Council.