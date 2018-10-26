Flydubai inaugural flight lands in Helsinki

By Wam

Flydubai, Dubai-based carrier, becomes the first UAE national carrier to offer year-round direct flights to Finland. flydubai has inaugurated its new daily service to Helsinki becoming the first national carrier for the UAE to offer direct flights from Dubai.

The inaugural flight departed yesterday from Terminal 2, Dubai International, DXB, and landed at Helsinki Airport, HEL, just before midnight. On arrival in Helsinki, the delegation on board the flight, was welcomed by senior officials from the airport.

Speaking at a press conference to mark the occasion, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said, "As the first carrier to operate a year-round direct flight from the UAE to Finland, we expect this route to be very popular for travellers from Dubai and the region as we make the market more accessible for adventure seekers, those who want to see the Northern Lights, Lapland and those visiting family and friends alike."

In turn, Petri Vuori, Vice President at Finavia, Sales and Route Development, said, "This year over 20 million passengers are expected to travel through Helsinki Airport. Although Helsinki Airport has strong connectivity it hasn’t had a year-round direct route to Dubai. We are delighted Helsinki is now even easier to reach from the Middle East."

From May to September 2019, flydubai will operate 4 weekly flights between Dubai and Helsinki due to seasonal demand.

From 2nd December, 2018, flights to Helsinki along with a number of flydubai’s European routes including Bucharest, Krakow, Prague, Zagreb and others will operate from Terminal 3, DXB, optimising connectivity for those travelling through the world’s busiest airport, Dubai International.