Flydubai launches first direct flights from Dubai to Dubrovnik, Croatia

Dubai-based flydubai’s first flight touched down today in Dubrovnik Airport, Croatia.

On board the flight was a delegation of representatives from the airline together with members of the media.

The delegation was received by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism of Tonci Glavina, the Managing Director of Dubrovnik Airport, Frano Luetic, the airlines’ representative in Croatia, Predrag Popovic and the Country Manager, Austria and Croatia for Emirates Martin Gross.

On arrival, the inaugural flight was met with a traditional water cannon salute.

Flydubai will operate Dubrovnik as a seasonal summer route, offering four flights a week between 10th April and 25th October 2018. With the launch of flights to Krakow in Poland on 8th April and the upcoming launch of flights in June to Catania in Italy and to Thessaloniki in Greece, flydubai’s route network in Europe will reach 26 points with 135 weekly flights.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations (UAE, Middle East, Europe & CIS) at flydubai, said, "flydubai is the first airline to offer passengers convenient, direct flights from Dubai to Dubrovnik. Our new service reflects flydubai’s commitment to open up 71 previously underserved markets on our network of more than 90 destinations. We offer affordable travel options in both Business and Economy Classes together with an enjoyable experience on board our young fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft."

Emirates will codeshare on this route as part of the Emirates flydubai partnership announced in July 2017.

"Opening this new route is an exciting and significant development for Emirates, flydubai, Croatia and the UAE. Not only can travellers in this region can take a flight with flydubai from Dubrovnik and connect seamlessly in Dubai to an exciting range of Emirates’ destinations, but we will also bring in more tourists to Croatia from Dubai and beyond, boosting the economy and extending business relations," said Martin Gross, Country Manager, Croatia and Austria, Emirates.

Dubrovnik is a city in southern Croatia located on the spectacular coastline of the Adriatic sea. The city of Dubrovnik, known for its Old Town, is included in the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites.

Frano Luetic, Managing Director of Dubrovnik Airport, commented, "We welcome the launch of flydubai flights from Dubai to Dubrovnik. This is a significant milestone both for our airport and the entire Dubrovnik region. Connectivity is of paramount importance in today's global world and this new route will make Dubrovnik more accessible for tourists from the Middle East, Asia and Australia and contribute to the further development of the region’s tourism sector."