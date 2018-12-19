Flydubai launches new routes to Europe

By Staff

Dubai-based airline flydubai has announced the start of flights to Budapest in Hungary and Naples in Italy. flydubai will operate up to five flights a week to Naples from 04 June 2019 becoming the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights. Daily flights to Budapest will start on 27 June 2019 and will be in addition to the current service offered by Emirates.

Emirates will codeshare on both routes and further illustrates the strength of the partnership which aims to provide more options for travel to passengers. Both routes will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

Commenting on the launch, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said: “We are delighted to be launching flights to Budapest and Naples. These destinations provide our passengers with more choice on our network while reaffirming our commitment to the vision set by us to create free flows of tourism and strengthen direct airlinks with the UAE.”

Naples is one of the largest cities in Italy and is home to a wealth of cultural attractions, great food and the beautiful Amalfi coastline. Budapest, which is situated on both banks of the Danube river, combines impressive architecture with numerous museums, galleries and its famous thermal baths.

“Budapest and Naples are important centres for commerce, trade and industry and are incredibly popular leisure destinations, especially during the summer,” said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce for flydubai.

“Making these destinations more accessible to travellers looking for new places to explore will undoubtedly stimulate traffic flows and tourism. These new routes provide those in Hungary and Italy with the opportunity to explore Dubai and beyond on our network.”

To offer passengers more comfort and an enhanced travel experience, flydubai will operate the new routes on the brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8.

The new cabin offering features a flat-bed in Business Class and in addition to the extra space and privacy, passengers can sleep comfortably during their flight.

Economy Class offers new RECARO seats, which are designed to optimise space and comfort, so passengers can sit back, relax and enjoy their flight.

Flydubai also offers exceptional inflight entertainment with a full HD, 11.6-inch screen, featuring a wide selection of movies, TV shows, music and games in English, Arabic and Russian.

Flydubai’s route network in Europe currently includes 24 points in Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Macedonia (FYROM), Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine.

As part of the Emirates flydubai partnership, each airlines’ passengers will have the opportunity to connect in Dubai to hundreds of destinations across the world.

For bookings under the codeshare, Emirates passengers receive complimentary meals and the Emirates checked baggage allowance on flights operated by flydubai in Business and Economy classes.