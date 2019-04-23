Flydubai to start operations to Sochi

By Wam

Dubai-based flydubai today has announced the start of flights to Sochi, Russia. Flights between Dubai and Sochi will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, starting from 7th June 2019. flydubai will be the first carrier to offer direct flights on this route from the UAE and GCC.

Commenting on the occasion, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said, "Russia is an important market for flydubai and we are pleased to announce the new direct flights to Sochi which will support the growing flow of travel, trade and tourism between the two countries. We remain committed to opening up previously underserved markets and to providing more travel options to fly to Dubai and beyond through one of the world’s busiest travel hubs."

flydubai has been operating to the Russian market since 2010 and offers passengers from the UAE and the combined flydubai and Emirates network, easier access to Moscow and other major Russian cities like Yekaterinburg.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, added, "We are confident that our high quality and reliable service and the convenience of these direct flights, together with the recent changes in visa requirements for Russians and UAE nationals visiting both countries, will make this resort city located on Russia's Black Sea Coast a popular choice for passengers."

Sochi is one of the major touristic hubs in Russia located on the Black Sea, popular for its beaches, forests and Caucasus Mountains, as well as for hosting the 2014 Winter Olympics and being home to some of the best facilities for winter sports. Earlier this year, authorities of the UAE and the Russian Federation announced a visa-free regime between the countries for the respective passport holders for the first 90 days upon the arrival.

Asiet Zhukova, Vice President of Tour Operator Group WOWSOCHI, said, "The new flydubai service offers travellers from the UAE and around the world a more convenient option to reach Sochi and get a chance to explore this year long popular destination in Russia. We are happy to be collaborating with flydubai to start the new service and we are sure this will contribute to the further growth of tourism flows to Sochi."

flydubai operates flights to over 90 destinations in 47 countries, including popular routes among Russian travellers, such as Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Zanzibar (Tanzania).